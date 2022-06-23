Man arrested in connection with missing girl

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mountain Home teen is behind bars.

Deputies booked 40-year-old Isaac Melder of Yellville into the Baxter County Detention Center early Thursday morning.

According to online jail records, he is being held on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and interference with custody with other charges pending.

Arkansas State Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the 14-year-old girl on May 12. At the time, ASP believed she was with Melder.

Investigators told our content partner, KY3 in Springfield, the girl is safe.

