Man arrested in sister’s murder

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said 911 received a call at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, regarding a shooting on County Highway 415.

When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lorinda Branch dead of a gunshot wound.

Greenwell said deputies arrested her brother, Arsenio Jones, who also lived at the home.

He’s being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The prosecutor is expected to file formal charges Thursday, June 23.

Greenwell said his office, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Caruthersville Police Department, are still investigating the case.

