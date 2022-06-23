Energy Alert
New initiative to increase road safety in rural Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas traffic officials have launched an initiative to increase road safety in rural parts of the state.

The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project is a 12-month public safety initiative aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes.

Arkansas State Police said the program will focus on education, enforcement, and engineering to encourage residents to buckle up while driving.

The counties participating include Calhoun, Cross, Fulton, Monroe, and White County.

Program officials said during every traffic stop in the listed counties, officers will take the opportunity to reinforce the importance of seatbelt safety. Officers will also have High Five presentations at high schools and an active social media presence.

“Nobody enjoys being pulled over by a law enforcement officer,” state police director Col. Bill Bryant told content partner KARK. “But throughout the High Five initiative, every traffic stop will be an opportunity for law enforcement to educate and interact with members of their communities.”

The initiative is a partnership between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Arkansas Highway Safety Office, Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Arkansas State Police.

ArDOT officials are set to work with county officials to identify and solve road safety problems with help from Federal Highway Administration.

