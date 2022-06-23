New sanitation director chosen for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new sanitation director has been appointed for the city of Jonesboro.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting Patrick Courtois will serve in the position.

“Patrick brings the type of leadership skills that I think will serve the residents of Jonesboro well in our sanitation department,” Copenhaver said.

He praised both Ronny Stanback and Cindy Schweitzer, who have been managing the department for over a year since the death of former director Donnie Gibson.

“We held this position open because we commissioned a thorough sanitation efficiency review, which is in its final stages,” Copenhaver said.

According to a news release, the city currently has no dedicated fee for sanitation services but absorbs the cost through its 1% local sale tax receipts. Trash, recycling, and landfill services cost the city about $30 per household a month.

“Outside of the stress caused by holidays, our sanitation team does a fabulous job with historically limited resources,” Copenhaver said. “I think with Courtois’ vision, armed with the forthcoming efficiency study, we can begin to make notable improvements.”

Courtois has worked for the past seven years in facilities and transport at Arkansas Early Learning.

