Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New sanitation director chosen for Jonesboro

Patrick Courtois has worked for the past seven years in facilities and transport at Arkansas...
Patrick Courtois has worked for the past seven years in facilities and transport at Arkansas Early Learning.(Source: City of Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new sanitation director has been appointed for the city of Jonesboro.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting Patrick Courtois will serve in the position.

“Patrick brings the type of leadership skills that I think will serve the residents of Jonesboro well in our sanitation department,” Copenhaver said.

He praised both Ronny Stanback and Cindy Schweitzer, who have been managing the department for over a year since the death of former director Donnie Gibson.

“We held this position open because we commissioned a thorough sanitation efficiency review, which is in its final stages,” Copenhaver said.

According to a news release, the city currently has no dedicated fee for sanitation services but absorbs the cost through its 1% local sale tax receipts. Trash, recycling, and landfill services cost the city about $30 per household a month.

“Outside of the stress caused by holidays, our sanitation team does a fabulous job with historically limited resources,” Copenhaver said. “I think with Courtois’ vision, armed with the forthcoming efficiency study, we can begin to make notable improvements.”

Courtois has worked for the past seven years in facilities and transport at Arkansas Early Learning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck
A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy said he was northbound when he witnessed a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500...
Woman arrested following fatal crash
Empty beer cans around Blytheville as law enforcement says the block parties are leaving trash...
Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

Latest News

Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A Missouri company known for its Memphis-style marinades for over 75 years has a new owner.
Missouri-based food company purchased by JonesyQ BBQ
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase