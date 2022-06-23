Energy Alert
Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers say they need more Western equipment and ammunition to fight Russia. (Source: CNN/AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The initial four that the U.S. sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there. The package will also include ammunition and other supplies.

The new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine the longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

The mother of a missing American soldier sends a message of hope to her son (CNN, Drueke Family Photos).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

