School district requiring clear backpacks

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - When West Memphis students return to school later this summer, they will be required to carry see-through backpacks.

Assistant Superintendent Willie Harris announced Wednesday the school board had approved clear backpacks during its Tuesday, June 21, meeting.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, clear backpacks will be required of students in grades Kindergarten through 12, Harris said in a news release sent to parents.

“Students will be able to use band and athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags which are subject to search and wanding,” he added.

