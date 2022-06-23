Energy Alert
School district requiring clear backpacks

students return to school later this summer, they will be required to carry see-through backpacks.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - When West Memphis students return to school later this summer, they will be required to carry see-through backpacks.

Assistant Superintendent Willie Harris announced Wednesday the school board had approved clear backpacks during its Tuesday, June 21, meeting.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, clear backpacks will be required of students in grades Kindergarten through 12, Harris said in a news release sent to parents.

“Students will be able to use band and athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags which are subject to search and wanding,” he added.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

