Steele man arrested in connection with shooting

While executing a search warrant at an apartment, police say they found and seized a pistol,...
While executing a search warrant at an apartment, police say they found and seized a pistol, purported marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several pills believed to be ecstasy pills.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night, June 21.

Jordan D. Johnson, 29, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is currently being held in jail on no bond.

According to a news release from Steele police, officers responded to North First Street on Tuesday night for a reported shooting. They said someone deliberately shot into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured.

They applied for a search warrant for an apartment on North First Street.

While executing that search warrant, police say they found and seized a pistol, purported marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several pills believed to be ecstasy pills.

According to police, additional charges of possession of controlled substance will be filed.

