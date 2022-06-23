Energy Alert
Stuttgart RB Cedric Hawkins commits to Arkansas State for 2023

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is finding more in-state talent for their 2023 recruiting class.

Stuttgart RB Cedric Hawkins announced Thursday that he committed to the Red Wolves. He’s versatile for the Ricebirds on offense & special teams. Hawkins rushed for 1,199 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, he also had 511 receiving yards and 7 scores. The All-State selection tacked on a 85-yard punt return for a TD.

Hawkins also earned a statewide honor from KARK/KLRT. His October score vs. Lonoke was selected as the 2021 Fearless Friday Play of the Year.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

