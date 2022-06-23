Stuttgart RB Cedric Hawkins commits to Arkansas State for 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is finding more in-state talent for their 2023 recruiting class.
Stuttgart RB Cedric Hawkins announced Thursday that he committed to the Red Wolves. He’s versatile for the Ricebirds on offense & special teams. Hawkins rushed for 1,199 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, he also had 511 receiving yards and 7 scores. The All-State selection tacked on a 85-yard punt return for a TD.
Hawkins also earned a statewide honor from KARK/KLRT. His October score vs. Lonoke was selected as the 2021 Fearless Friday Play of the Year.
Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits
RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)
DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)
S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)
