Trumann mayor looks toward new grant to renovate park

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is hoping to get approved for a grant, so it can get more funding to update its tennis courts, playgrounds, and much more.

Over the past four years, the conditions of the park have been deteriorating.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the first action the city took was cutting down a group of pine trees that surrounded the park. However, much of the tree cut down has not been moved yet.

“It’s time we turn our attention to the tennis courts, and those tennis courts were grant-funded years ago,” she said.

If Trumann receives this grant, the funds will go to fix the cracks in the tennis courts and supply nets for the basketball goals. Lewallen hopes this will improve the quality of life for Trumann residents.

