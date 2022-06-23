Woman accused of fraud in missing car case

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Shonda Wilson reported her 2009 Dodge Challenger had been stolen from her home on June 17.

That same day, investigators said she filed an insurance claim on the vehicle.

“During the investigation, it was learned that Wilson knew her vehicle had been wrecked prior to her reporting it stolen,” the affidavit stated.

Detectives added she also knew the whereabouts of the car at the time she filed the police report and insurance claim.

During a June 22 interview, Wilson reportedly “gave incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Wilson with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class D felony; and filing a false report with a law enforcement agency, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the court documents, bond will be set in open court pending a review of Wilson’s NCIC/ACIC record.

