Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas’ Rural Fire Protection program received $279,562 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant from the United States Forest Service.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the money will be used to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments.

Since 2014, 579 volunteer fire departments have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Protection program, officials said.

The kits will include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.

Several volunteer fire departments chosen include those in Region 8. They are:

Clay County

Greenway Fire Department

Cleburne County

Hopewell Fire Department

Tumbling Shoals – Ida Fire Department

Wilburn Fire Department

Craighead County

Cash Fire Department

Monette Fire Department

Valley View Fire Department

Crittenden County

Anthonyville Fire Department

Turrell Fire Department

Greene County

Western Greene County Fire Department

Jackson County

Diaz Fire Department

Weldon Fire Department

Lawrence County

Portia Fire Department

Mississippi County

Keiser Fire Department

Randolph County

Dalton Fire Department

Warm Springs Fire Department

Stone County

Fox Fire Department

St. Francis County

Widener Fire Department

White County

Higginson Fire Department

Applications for next year’s Wildfire Protection Kit program can be submitted starting Aug. 2022.

You can find an application online at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s website.

