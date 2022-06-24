City to get new technology for reading water meters

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to some new technology, residents in one Northeast Arkansas city will be able to check their water bill with just a simple click of a button.

The city of Trumann, in partnership with Integrity, will soon roll out a mobile app, allowing residents to see their water usage on the go.

“It will be an efficient move for the city and one reason we are doing this is for efficiency,” mayor Barbara Lewallen said.

She explained it could be two to three months before the new technology is available across the city, but added that 20 random residents will be selected to do a test run.

Lewallen stressed when the rollout does begin, just like with anything new, there will be things the city will have to straighten up.

“It’s not expensive, but in fact, it’s quite expensive, and this is a project that we wanted to take on,” she said.

City officials said they are very excited about the new technology, adding this has been a project they’ve been wanting to roll out for some time, but funding has been a hurdle.

