Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City to get new technology for reading water meters

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to some new technology, residents in one Northeast Arkansas city will be able to check their water bill with just a simple click of a button.

The city of Trumann, in partnership with Integrity, will soon roll out a mobile app, allowing residents to see their water usage on the go.

“It will be an efficient move for the city and one reason we are doing this is for efficiency,” mayor Barbara Lewallen said.

She explained it could be two to three months before the new technology is available across the city, but added that 20 random residents will be selected to do a test run.

Lewallen stressed when the rollout does begin, just like with anything new, there will be things the city will have to straighten up.

“It’s not expensive, but in fact, it’s quite expensive, and this is a project that we wanted to take on,” she said.

City officials said they are very excited about the new technology, adding this has been a project they’ve been wanting to roll out for some time, but funding has been a hurdle.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting
A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail.
Woman accused of fraud in missing car case
Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister.
Man arrested in sister’s murder
A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mountain Home teen is behind bars.
Man arrested in connection with missing girl

Latest News

The 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide easy access to Interstate 555...
Groundbreaking for new Hytrol warehouse facility
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
Groundbreaking for new Hytrol facility
Groundbreaking for new Hytrol facility
Abortions officially illegal in Arkansas following Roe v. Wade decision
Abortions officially illegal in Arkansas following Roe v. Wade decision