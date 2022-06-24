Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy

According to content partner KARK, attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit...
According to content partner KARK, attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Brittain’s death.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Lawyers for the family of Hunter Brittain have filed a lawsuit against a former deputy accused of shooting the unarmed teen, along with the Lonoke County sheriff.

According to content partner KARK, attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Brittain’s death.

In a news release, Crump and Jacob said Brittain and two of his friends were working on his truck’s transmission on the morning of June 23, when he was pulled over by former deputy Michael Davis.

During the traffic stop, Davis shot Brittain and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, Davis was fired by Lonoke County sheriff John Staley, citing “policy violations”. Staley said Davis did not activate his body camera “in a timely way”, which means there was no video of the shooting.

Davis was found guilty of negligent homicide and not guilty on a charge of manslaughter. The jury sentenced Davis to one year in prison and issued a $1,000 fine. He is appealing the verdict.

In the lawsuit, Crump and Jacob called Staley and Davis’ actions “extensive” and “distributing”, claiming they “directly caused the tragic and preventable death” of Brittain.

“Hunter’s family had dreams of watching him attend prom, graduate and go on to pursue a career with Nascar. Now, they cling to their fight for justice and accountability. It is our endeavor to help them get it,” the attorneys said.

The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason...
4th of July celebration canceled
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel
Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people.
Two people stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

An ARDOT truck assisting in the ongoing cleanup efforts in Trumann.
City continues cleanup nearly seven months after destructive tornado
The tennis courts are due for much-needed renovations soon, according to mayor Barbara Lewallen.
Trumann mayor looks toward new grant to renovate park
Mosquitoes actually need water in order to lay their eggs, so the smallest amount from a bird...
Lack of moisture leads to fewer mosquitoes
City looks to improve its parks