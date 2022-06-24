Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Lawyers for the family of Hunter Brittain have filed a lawsuit against a former deputy accused of shooting the unarmed teen, along with the Lonoke County sheriff.

According to content partner KARK, attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Brittain’s death.

In a news release, Crump and Jacob said Brittain and two of his friends were working on his truck’s transmission on the morning of June 23, when he was pulled over by former deputy Michael Davis.

During the traffic stop, Davis shot Brittain and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, Davis was fired by Lonoke County sheriff John Staley, citing “policy violations”. Staley said Davis did not activate his body camera “in a timely way”, which means there was no video of the shooting.

Davis was found guilty of negligent homicide and not guilty on a charge of manslaughter. The jury sentenced Davis to one year in prison and issued a $1,000 fine. He is appealing the verdict.

In the lawsuit, Crump and Jacob called Staley and Davis’ actions “extensive” and “distributing”, claiming they “directly caused the tragic and preventable death” of Brittain.

“Hunter’s family had dreams of watching him attend prom, graduate and go on to pursue a career with Nascar. Now, they cling to their fight for justice and accountability. It is our endeavor to help them get it,” the attorneys said.

The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

