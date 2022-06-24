Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve shutdown because of crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned cement truck has shutdown parts of Highway 49 near the Farville Curve.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation all lanes of traffic in the area of Clinton School Road are blocked as crews work to clean up the wreck.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said there were initally no reports of injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

