Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve shutdown because of crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned cement truck has shutdown parts of Highway 49 near the Farville Curve.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation all lanes of traffic in the area of Clinton School Road are blocked as crews work to clean up the wreck.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said there were initally no reports of injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

