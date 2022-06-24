Energy Alert
June 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot day is in store, but with dewpoints in the lower to mid-60s, heat index values will stay below heat advisory criteria. Saturday, however, looks to be the hottest day of the next 8 with temperatures near 100° and heat index values 100° and 107°.

That will be hot enough for a heat advisory for some. Rain chances really start to increase Sunday with at cold front. While rain amounts will not be great, it will provide some relief.

The bigger story is the cooler temperatures to start next week. How about temperatures in the 80s to start the next work week with lower humidity values? It will not last long with temperatures back to and above normal heading into the 4th of July weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Steele man arrested in connection with shooting.

Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy.

Arkansas attorney shares impact US Supreme Court gun law ruling could have on state.

Hot playground equipment has potential to burn kids. We’ll give you some tips to keep your kids safe.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting
A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail.
Woman accused of fraud in missing car case
A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mountain Home teen is behind bars.
Man arrested in connection with missing girl
Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister.
Man arrested in sister’s murder

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the money will be used to purchase and...
Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits
Following the death of a Perry County correctional officer, a pastor came together with...
Pastor consoles deputies after correctional officer dies in shooting
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting