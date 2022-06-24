June 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot day is in store, but with dewpoints in the lower to mid-60s, heat index values will stay below heat advisory criteria. Saturday, however, looks to be the hottest day of the next 8 with temperatures near 100° and heat index values 100° and 107°.

That will be hot enough for a heat advisory for some. Rain chances really start to increase Sunday with at cold front. While rain amounts will not be great, it will provide some relief.

The bigger story is the cooler temperatures to start next week. How about temperatures in the 80s to start the next work week with lower humidity values? It will not last long with temperatures back to and above normal heading into the 4th of July weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Steele man arrested in connection with shooting.

Family of Hunter Brittain files lawsuit against Lonoke Co. Sheriff, fired deputy.

Arkansas attorney shares impact US Supreme Court gun law ruling could have on state.

Hot playground equipment has potential to burn kids. We’ll give you some tips to keep your kids safe.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.