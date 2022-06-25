Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash

One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier, Washington, was southbound when his GMC Sierra crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road.

ASP said Hunter over-corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway, causing the pickup truck to flip several times before coming to a stop.

Hunter died in the crash.

His passenger, 54-year-old David S. Nye of West Plains, Missouri, was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with unspecified injuries.s.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arkansas...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision
Ark. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certifies the law that now bans virtually all abortions...
Abortions officially illegal in Arkansas after certification of 2019 law
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting

Latest News

With temperatures hovering in the 90s and a lack of substantial rain, one town has issued a ban...
Burn ban issued amid hot, dry conditions
Soccer, Softball, Baseball and Volleyball Games were held all afternoon Friday.
2022 AAA All-Star Games - Day 1 (Baseball, Softball, Volleyball)
Protesters gathered to support women's rights in May 2022.
“I was numb”: Community members react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Miller will retire from the Jonesboro Fire Department the same day, after 35 years of service.
Reception to be held for retiring Jonesboro fire chief