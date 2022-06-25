1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier, Washington, was southbound when his GMC Sierra crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road.

ASP said Hunter over-corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway, causing the pickup truck to flip several times before coming to a stop.

Hunter died in the crash.

His passenger, 54-year-old David S. Nye of West Plains, Missouri, was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with unspecified injuries.s.

