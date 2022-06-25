Burn ban issued amid hot, dry conditions

CARDWELL, MO. (KAIT) - With temperatures hovering in the 90s and a lack of substantial rain, one town has issued a ban on all burning.

Citing Ordinance #460, the mayor and fire chief of Cardwell, Missouri, issued a “complete burn ban.”

According to a news release shared Saturday, June 25, on social media, burning of any type will not be permitted.

“This burn ban is being put in place due to the extreme dry conditions that now exist,” the city officials said.

Anyone violating the burn ban, including businesses, will face penalties.

“The mayor and the fire chief will periodically review the dry weather conditions and will remove the burn ban when conditions warrant,” the statement said.

The ban goes into effect Monday, June 27, at 12:01 a.m.

Those with questions should contact the mayor’s office.

