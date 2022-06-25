Energy Alert
Date for new Monette Manor facility construction set

Back in December, the Monette Manor was one of the buildings hit by the tornado, leaving...

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – After nearly seven months since a deadly tornado struck the town of Monette, a once-active nursing home is a step closer to recovery.

Back in December, the Monette Manor was one of the buildings hit by the tornado, leaving nothing but debris across the area.

In February, the manor announced they were planning to rebuild the facility, with plans promising a large facility for residents. It would include bigger rooms and areas for activities.

On Friday, mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News the final day for residents to file complaints regarding the manor is set for Tuesday, June 28. Once the date has passed, construction will begin.

Blankenship said they have all the necessary items for the construction and have had approval from the Arkansas Department of Health to go through with the process.

