Groundbreaking for new Hytrol warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two Region 8 companies broke ground on the site for a new warehouse and distribution center coming to the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro.

Officials with Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. and Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development commenced the groundbreaking on Friday, June 24.

The 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide easy access to Interstate 555 and will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse, they said.

The announcement for the new facility was made back on May 24.

Additionally, officials with Ramsons Inc. were in attendance. The company will be heading up the project.

Ramsons have previously worked with Hytrol, most recently on Hytrol’s Silver Cell expansion.

Officials with the construction company said it’s a big honor to work with a long-lasting company once again.

“Some clients mean more than just the clients themselves, some projects mean more than just the projects themselves. They’re all important,” said Scott McDaniel, vice president for Ramsons, Inc. “But any time you can work for and build for a company like Hytrol who has been such an integral part of this community for so many years, and such a valued partner, any time you can work for them, it’s always a pleasure.”

Hytrol’s president, David Peacock, said the new facility will help with handling parts as they continue to get pricy. He said Hytrol currently brings material into Jonesboro from supplies all around the world, with the costs totaling about $200 million so far this year.

“Products that are coming into Jonesboro that we need to handle, and then once we build conveyor, we have to stage it so we can ship it in the proper sequence, and that’s another 350 or $400 million dollars a product that we’re shipping just this year alone,” he said.

Peacock said the facility should help them get products out more efficiently and very coordinated.

The facility is set to be in operation by Spring 2023.

(Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)

