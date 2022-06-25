Man accused raping child over several years

HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Hayti man Saturday after they say he raped a child multiple times.

On June 16, the police department received a report of a child who had been sexually assaulted.

According to Saturday’s news release, the alleged crime “occurred over the span of several years.”

On June 25, detectives interviewed the named suspect and, according to the news release, “more probable cause was found.”

Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.

He’s being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

