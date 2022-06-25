Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused raping child over several years

Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.(Hayti Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Hayti man Saturday after they say he raped a child multiple times.

On June 16, the police department received a report of a child who had been sexually assaulted.

According to Saturday’s news release, the alleged crime “occurred over the span of several years.”

On June 25, detectives interviewed the named suspect and, according to the news release, “more probable cause was found.”

Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.

He’s being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arkansas...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision
Ark. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certifies the law that now bans virtually all abortions...
Abortions officially illegal in Arkansas after certification of 2019 law
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting

Latest News

With temperatures hovering in the 90s and a lack of substantial rain, one town has issued a ban...
Burn ban issued amid hot, dry conditions
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Soccer, Softball, Baseball and Volleyball Games were held all afternoon Friday.
2022 AAA All-Star Games - Day 1 (Baseball, Softball, Volleyball)
Protesters gathered to support women's rights in May 2022.
“I was numb”: Community members react to overturning of Roe v. Wade