Reception to be held for retiring Jonesboro fire chief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A reception will be held on Thursday, June 30 for Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller.

Miller will retire from the Jonesboro Fire Department the same day, after 35 years of service.

Current Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick will take over the department on July 1, following Miller’s retirement.

The reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fire Station #3 at 2212 Brazos Street.

