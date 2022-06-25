Texas WR fifth to commit to Arkansas State football for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones has his second wide receiver commit for the Class of 2023. Mesquite Horn (TX) WR Chris Dawn announced his commitment to Arkansas State Friday afternoon.

The 5-8 receiver had offers from eight other schools, including Sun Belt schools ULM and Texas State.

Dawn was used as both a kick returner and pass catcher, recording 377 receiving yards and 249 kick return yards in 2021. He’s known for his speed, averaging over 17 yards per reception. The multisport athlete also excelled in track.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

