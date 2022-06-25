Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A 37-year-old North Little Rock man was charged with capital murder after a Perry County...
Man charged with capital murder in jail shooting
A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail.
Woman accused of fraud in missing car case
Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister.
Man arrested in sister’s murder
A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mountain Home teen is behind bars.
Man arrested in connection with missing girl

Latest News

The 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide easy access to Interstate 555...
Groundbreaking for new Hytrol warehouse facility
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Airlines aim to shift blame for flight problems to FAA
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash