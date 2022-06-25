Energy Alert
ON YOUR SIDE: Smithfield recalls ready-to-eat bacon toppings

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., recalled approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

Smithfield produced the product on various dates between Feb. 21, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2022 and March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27384″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon products may have been used to produce other products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Missouri Stores:

Arkansas Stores:

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jim Monroe, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., at 757-365-3559 or jmonroe@smithfield.com.

