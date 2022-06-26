Energy Alert
2023 Benton OL/DL Walker Davis commits to Arkansas State

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another in-state recruit has committed to Arkansas State football for 2023. Benton offensive and defensive lineman Walker Davis announced his commitment to A-State on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

According to 247 Sports, Davis had offers from Georgia Southern and Liberty along with several FCS offers.

The 6-3, 275-pounder is the third in-state commit in the Class of 2023 and the first offensive lineman.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

