2023 Benton OL/DL Walker Davis commits to Arkansas State
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another in-state recruit has committed to Arkansas State football for 2023. Benton offensive and defensive lineman Walker Davis announced his commitment to A-State on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
According to 247 Sports, Davis had offers from Georgia Southern and Liberty along with several FCS offers.
The 6-3, 275-pounder is the third in-state commit in the Class of 2023 and the first offensive lineman.
Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits
OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)
WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)
DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)
S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.