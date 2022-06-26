Energy Alert
Arkansas State contingent competes at 2022 USATF Championships

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas State track and field freshman Chelby Melvin capped off a stellar rookie year, finishing fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

The St. Louis, Mo., native crossed in 59.15 in the final after clocking a time of 1:00.77 in the first round Friday night.

Grayson Young also represented the Scarlet and Black in Eugene, finishing 11th in the men’s 3000 meters with a time of 8:58.01.

At the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, also at Hayward Field, A-State assistant coach Will Williams earned a spot on the United States’ team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, held in August in Eugene. Williams placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 8.07m (26-5.75) late Friday night.

Also on Friday, A-State great Sharika Nelvis advanced to the semifinal in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 12.86.

