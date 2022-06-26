Community event looks to clean neighborhoods

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making their neighborhood a little cleaner. The Fisher Street Community in Action teamed up with the city of Jonesboro Saturday to clean up neighborhoods on the North side of the city.

The cleanup gave people a chance to allow sanitation workers to pick up items they wouldn’t pick up on a usual garbage day, like tires and branches.

Sharon Mcintosh with Jonesboro Code Enforcement said the clean-up also helps with the beautification of Jonesboro with each piece of trash picked up.

“When people are looking to move to Jonesboro, they are driving around looking at neighborhoods finding a place to live,” said Mcintosh. “Its just not great if you find neighborhoods that are junky and dirty.”

Last month’s cleanup finished with 10.2 tons of garbage which included 44 tires. Mcintosh expected the clean-up Saturday to be similar.

She added that cleanups are vital because in many cases people may leave their trash on their lawn which could lead to health hazards.

