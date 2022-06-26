Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community event looks to clean neighborhoods

A house in north Jonesboro that had a trashcan full of different waste items along with lots of...
A house in north Jonesboro that had a trashcan full of different waste items along with lots of sticks and branches that crews would not take during a regular work day.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making their neighborhood a little cleaner. The Fisher Street Community in Action teamed up with the city of Jonesboro Saturday to clean up neighborhoods on the North side of the city.

The cleanup gave people a chance to allow sanitation workers to pick up items they wouldn’t pick up on a usual garbage day, like tires and branches.

Sharon Mcintosh with Jonesboro Code Enforcement said the clean-up also helps with the beautification of Jonesboro with each piece of trash picked up.

“When people are looking to move to Jonesboro, they are driving around looking at neighborhoods finding a place to live,” said Mcintosh. “Its just not great if you find neighborhoods that are junky and dirty.”

Last month’s cleanup finished with 10.2 tons of garbage which included 44 tires. Mcintosh expected the clean-up Saturday to be similar.

She added that cleanups are vital because in many cases people may leave their trash on their lawn which could lead to health hazards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arkansas...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision
Ark. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certifies the law that now bans virtually all abortions...
Abortions officially illegal in Arkansas after certification of 2019 law
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash

Latest News

around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro
Roof caves in during House fire
Roof caves in during house fire
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
With temperatures hovering in the 90s and a lack of substantial rain, one town has issued a ban...
Burn ban issued amid hot, dry conditions