Man killed in ATV crash

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Cave City man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 11:41 p.m. June 25 on Antioch Road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 36-year-old Orvill L. Farris was driving a 1986 Honda ATV at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The ATV ran off the south side of the road and overturned.

Orvill died in the crash.

