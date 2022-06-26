Energy Alert
Man killed in ATV crash

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Cave City man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 11:41 p.m. June 25 on Antioch Road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 36-year-old Orvill L. Farris was driving a 1986 Honda ATV at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The ATV ran off the south side of the road and overturned.

Orvill died in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

