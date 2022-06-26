Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

Kemp Alderman
Kemp Alderman(WTOK Sports)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the College World Series Championship.

There are three Memphians on the roster:

Reagan Burford, Sophomore, Germantown, Tenn.

Hayden Leatherwood, Senior, Collierville, Tenn.

Jack Dougherty, Sophomore, Collierville, Tenn.

This is the first national title for the Rebels’ baseball program.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro
With temperatures hovering in the 90s and a lack of substantial rain, one town has issued a ban...
Burn ban issued amid hot, dry conditions

Latest News

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash stalls traffic on Highland Drive
A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Research shows LGBT adults battle more mental health problems than non-LGBT adults
Protests erupt across the country after the Surpreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Protests erupt across the country after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
East coasts to 54-9 win over West
2022 AAA All-Star Game: East beats West 54-9