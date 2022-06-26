Ole Miss wins the College Baseball World Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma 4-2 in the College World Series Championship.

There are three Memphians on the roster:

Reagan Burford, Sophomore, Germantown, Tenn.

Hayden Leatherwood, Senior, Collierville, Tenn.

Jack Dougherty, Sophomore, Collierville, Tenn.

This is the first national title for the Rebels’ baseball program.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.