Roof caves in during house fire

Jonesboro, Ark. (KAIT) -A “big glow” attracted multiple fire departments Friday night.

Valley View, Bono, and Jonesboro fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Strawfloor Road in Jonesboro.

According to officials on the scene, crews got a call from an individual that could see a “big glow” but didn’t know where the fire was.

Firefighters drove around the area until finding the fire at the end of a gated road on Strawfloor Drive. Crews cut the lock and got to the fire as fast as possible, but the house was too far gone, and the roof was caved in.

The home was still under construction, so supplies to get the fire out were limited. Firefighters on the scene had water issues due to a lack of fire hydrants but were able to pump in water from a nearby subdivision.

According to officials on the scene, nobody was in the house at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation, there is no word on a cause.

