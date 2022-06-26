TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash stalls traffic on Highland Drive
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash that has shut down Highland Drive.
The crash happened Sunday, June 26, around 3:15 pm. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed the crash but had no word on any injuries.
Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.
