Actress travels 1,500 miles to perform in show

The Forum's production of cats started out Thursday and concluded Sunday with a sell-out crowd.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An actress traveling thousands of miles just to perform right here in the natural state.

Croix Provence is a Florida native who lives in Los Angeles and packed up everything just to perform in the Forum’s production of Cats.

The 30-year-old actress fell in love with the play at a young age and said she would watch Cats on VHS for hours.

Provence said she saw the Forum owned the rights and had a very impressive production value she got right in the car.

“Jonesboro Arkansas was one of the only companies that had the rights to it, so I was like I am just going to go and audition,” said Provence. “I sent them a video audition and started driving before I even got cast.”

Since Provence stepped on stage she has been blown away by the staff at the forum as well as her other actors.

“This show has blown my expectations out of the water,” said Provence. “The costumes, the wigs, it’s all professional, the set, and there is a live orchestra.”

Provence has been in multiple movies and plays around the country and said acting has always been her passion.

“I just love it, voice acting, film, commercial, theatre, improv, anything I can slide my way into I just think it’s really fun to affect people and for it to be a part of a story at exists in a different place for a while,” said Provence.

She said throughout this entire process she thanked the crew that had made the natural state feel like a second home.

