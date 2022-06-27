Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported

(WPTA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (KY3) - Amtrak reports injuries after a train derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri.

Several Amtrak cars derailed on Train 4. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Amtrak released this statement:

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers, and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
A Mississippi County town is searching for a new police chief.
Osceola police chief resigns
Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas