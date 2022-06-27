Boil water order issued
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in one Ripley County community will need to boil their water,
Ripley County Public Water Supply District #2 in Doniphan issued the precautionary boil water advisory on Monday, June 27.
The advisory is in place until further notice for those living between County Road 1 on Highway 160E east to Well #3 near the old Lignetics factory.
No word on when the order will be lifted.
