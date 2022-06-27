Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Boil water order issued

It will be in effect until further notice
It will be in effect until further notice(WCJB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in one Ripley County community will need to boil their water,

Ripley County Public Water Supply District #2 in Doniphan issued the precautionary boil water advisory on Monday, June 27.

The advisory is in place until further notice for those living between County Road 1 on Highway 160E east to Well #3 near the old Lignetics factory.

No word on when the order will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 10,550+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas
Research shows LGBT adults battle more mental health problems than non-LGBT adults
The Glo Center provides helpful resources to the LGBT community.
Research shows LGBT adults battle more mental health problems than non-LGBT adults