Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022.

Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (7,248 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (64 total deaths)

--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,626 (4,082 total cases)

--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#49. Prairie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (3,533 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (42 total deaths)

--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,783 (1,998 total cases)

--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#48. White County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (35,206 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (299 total deaths)

--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,864 (22,731 total cases)

--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#47. Cleburne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (11,186 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (129 total deaths)

--- 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,357 (6,568 total cases)

--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#46. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (30,290 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (277 total deaths)

--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,418 (18,990 total cases)

--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#45. Poinsett County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (10,691 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (128 total deaths)

--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,958 (8,225 total cases)

--- 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#44. Nevada County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (3,754 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (45 total deaths)

--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,927 (2,222 total cases)

--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#43. Crittenden County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (21,937 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (227 total deaths)

--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,650 (14,698 total cases)

--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#42. Garland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (45,763 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (512 total deaths)

--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,912 (23,765 total cases)

--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#41. Craighead County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (50,728 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (335 total deaths)

--- 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,095 (38,721 total cases)

--- 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#40. Clay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (6,710 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (94 total deaths)

--- 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,166 (4,244 total cases)

--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#39. Grant County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (8,449 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (62 total deaths)

--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,873 (4,543 total cases)

--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#38. Crawford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (29,278 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (250 total deaths)

--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,490 (16,124 total cases)

--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#37. Sevier County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (7,896 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (75 total deaths)

--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,668 (6,066 total cases)

--- 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#36. Lawrence County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (7,770 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (81 total deaths)

--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,238 (5,453 total cases)

--- 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#35. Logan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (10,185 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (79 total deaths)

--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,150 (5,184 total cases)

--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#34. Baxter County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (19,878 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (249 total deaths)

--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,728 (9,111 total cases)

--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#33. Lonoke County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (35,212 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (247 total deaths)

--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,791 (20,373 total cases)

--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#32. Carroll County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (13,714 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (106 total deaths)

--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,072 (6,264 total cases)

--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#31. Drew County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (8,830 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (70 total deaths)

--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,028 (4,742 total cases)

--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#30. Scott County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (5,027 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (44 total deaths)

--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,780 (2,342 total cases)

--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#29. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (8,672 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (73 total deaths)

--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,868 (3,874 total cases)

--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#28. Columbia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (11,554 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (97 total deaths)

--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,541 (5,522 total cases)

--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#27. Yell County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (10,541 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (107 total deaths)

--- 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,309 (6,895 total cases)

--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#26. Clark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (11,025 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (82 total deaths)

--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,722 (5,518 total cases)

--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#25. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (19,181 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (180 total deaths)

--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,358 (9,422 total cases)

--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#24. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (13,209 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (88 total deaths)

--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,067 (6,928 total cases)

--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#23. Pope County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (32,164 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (213 total deaths)

--- 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,069 (18,625 total cases)

--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#22. Sebastian County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (64,354 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (525 total deaths)

--- 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,172 (33,455 total cases)

--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#21. Ashley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (9,934 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (67 total deaths)

--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,611 (5,231 total cases)

--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#20. Phillips County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (9,004 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (99 total deaths)

--- 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,753 (4,935 total cases)

--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#19. Saline County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (62,554 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (345 total deaths)

--- 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,865 (31,668 total cases)

--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#18. St. Francis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (12,785 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (97 total deaths)

--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,499 (7,373 total cases)

--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#17. Cross County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (8,454 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (87 total deaths)

--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,105 (4,943 total cases)

--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#16. Faulkner County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (65,347 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (320 total deaths)

--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,783 (36,269 total cases)

--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#15. Perry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (5,454 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (38 total deaths)

--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,591 (2,571 total cases)

--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#14. Cleveland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (4,257 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (36 total deaths)

--- 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,211 (2,324 total cases)

--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#13. Benton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (151,088 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (868 total deaths)

--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,569 (68,583 total cases)

--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#12. Conway County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (11,344 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (65 total deaths)

--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,835 (5,594 total cases)

--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#11. Ouachita County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (12,812 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (109 total deaths)

--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,070 (5,628 total cases)

--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#10. Chicot County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (5,573 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (59 total deaths)

--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,673 (2,800 total cases)

--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#9. Howard County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (7,277 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (52 total deaths)

--- 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,829 (3,806 total cases)

--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#8. Arkansas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (9,889 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (78 total deaths)

--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,209 (5,807 total cases)

--- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#7. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (135,312 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (636 total deaths)

--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,385 (70,286 total cases)

--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#6. Woodruff County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,594 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (31 total deaths)

--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,038 (1,772 total cases)

--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#5. Dallas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,003 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (32 total deaths)

--- 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,753 (1,805 total cases)

--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#4. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (3,839 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (36 total deaths)

--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,473 (1,975 total cases)

--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#3. Bradley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (6,196 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (51 total deaths)

--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,505 (3,068 total cases)

--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#2. Pulaski County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (231,686 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (1,187 total deaths)

--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,488 (107,729 total cases)

--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

#1. Desha County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (6,881 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (41 total deaths)

--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,075 (3,076 total cases)

--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

