Crews respond to fully involved house fire

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County.

According to the Trumann Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 3:10 p.m. on the 14,000-block of Sadler Lane.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the top of the home.

No injuries have been confirmed, but Trumann fire dispatch said the damage to the home is “pretty extensive”.

