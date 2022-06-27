Emergency crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning house fire.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, they received a call just before 4:30 a.m., June 27, about a fire in the area of Puryear and West Monroe.

Details are limited.

Jonesboro Fire crews don’t believe anyone is inside the home at this time.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.