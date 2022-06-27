Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to house fire

The Jonesboro Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning house fire.
The Jonesboro Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning house fire.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning house fire.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, they received a call just before 4:30 a.m., June 27, about a fire in the area of Puryear and West Monroe.

Details are limited.

Jonesboro Fire crews don’t believe anyone is inside the home at this time.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

The Forum's production of cats started out Thursday and concluded Sunday with a sell-out crowd.
Actress travels 1,500 miles to perform in show
West sweeps East
AAA All-Star Weekend: West sweeps East in Soccer
Scarlett wins MVP
Nettleton's Cameron Scarlett wins MVP honors as East throttles West 54-9
Red Wolves continue their home-and-home with UCA
Arkansas State men's hoops to play UCA December 6