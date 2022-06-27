Firework stores prepare for busiest time of the year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nothing says Fourth of July more than fireworks, and this year, stores across Northeast Arkansas are preparing for the rush.

Diane Buller has been the manager at Fireworks World Supercenter for 10 years, and with every passing year, she said she sees more customers.

She stressed being fully staffed is important when it comes to unloading shipments of fireworks as they arrive.

“The biggest thing is we get huge truckloads of fireworks in and we have to come up and start stocking,” Buller said. “After it’s stocked, we start getting customers, and that’s the best part of it.”

She said her favorite part of the Fourth of July isn’t even the holiday itself. It’s the days leading up to the holiday when she sees customers who have been coming in for years.

Buller said it almost feels like a family reunion.

“Seeing everybody we have seen for the past 20 years coming in is heartwarming,” she said. “They bring their kids, and they bring their grandkids, and we get to see everybody, and getting to see everybody is a big deal for us.”

Buller said their two best-sellers are the Planet Firework and the Texas Rattlesnake.

