Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A K9 officer found a man accused of leading police and deputies on a chase hiding under an abandoned trailer.

According to a news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Blytheville Police Officer Seth Rounsavall saw a vehicle that matched a stolen vehicle report out of Gosnell on Sunday, June 26.

When officer Rounsavall tried to check the vehicle’s tags, the driver accelerated and turned onto County Road 214.

The vehicle then stopped at a farm shop, and the driver, Branden Cooper, 20, jumped out and ran away, deputies said.

Officer Rounsavall stayed with three passengers in the vehicle until other officers arrived. At this time, investigators confirmed the vehicle had been stolen.

Mississippi County Sheriff’s Cpl. Lloyd Danner got to the scene, and with his K9 partner’s help, they found about a gram of meth and “a small amount of marijuana” in the vehicle.

K9 Karma also found Cooper hiding under an abandoned trailer, the news release stated.

Deputies arrested him for possession of meth and marijuana, theft by receiving and fleeing. A judge set Cooper’s bond at $15,000.

Deputies also arrested three passengers who were with Cooper during the chase:

Jeffery Birmingham, 52, for possession of meth and petition to revoke. A bond was set at $15,000.

Jessica Miller, 27, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana. A signature bond was set at $5,000.

Johnathan Hart, 27 years old, was charged with possession of meth. A bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.