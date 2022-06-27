June 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to less humid condition across Region 8 this morning and that will stick with us for the next few days. It will also be much cooler than it was last week.

Highs will only be in the 80s today and tomorrow with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy today as well.

Rain chances stay low until the end of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely as we head into the 4th of July weekend.

It will not be a washout, but we could be dodging a few showers during this weekend’s firework shows. We will keep an eye on it.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning house fire.

The Jonesboro Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning house fire. (KAIT)

Children’s illnesses are increasing in rural areas. We’ll tell you why.

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson talks about if there will be any exceptions to Arkansas’ abortion law.

Fertility doctor: Trigger law could have unintended consequences.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.