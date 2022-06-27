3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people have died and at least 50 were injured after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon today.

According to Amtrak, the derailment happened at 1:42 p.m. on June 27. It happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, which is in Chariton County.

The train, Southwest Chief Train 4, was going from Los Angeles to Chicago. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

Amtrak said there were about 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members. There were “early reports of injuries.”

Later, MU Health Care in Columbia said that they had received three patients due to the derailment. “That number could change,” they added. At least one patient has been taken to a hospital in Kansas City that is “equipped to handle severe injuries,” as well. Later, Chariton County Ambulance Service told the media that there were multiple fatalities and at least 50 people were injured.

In a 5 p.m. press conference, Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people died due to the derailment. Two were on the train and the other individual was in the truck that was hit.

MSHP also said that the crossing at Porche Prairie Avenue where the accident happened was uncontrolled.

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers,” Amtrak said. “Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs.””

“Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101,” Amtrak said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that they are launching a “go-team” with 14 members who will investigate the derailment. They are expected to arrive at the scene tomorrow.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted the following on Facebook following the accident: “We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted: “Having relied on Amtrak to cross our state throughout my college years and long after, I remember the ride well. My heart goes out to the passengers and all impacted by today’s event and I extend my thanks to those responding to today’s derailment on the scene and at the hospital.”

Note: This is not the only Amtrak train to derail in the United States today. There was one in California that hit a vehicle at an intersection without crossing arms and three people were killed. You can learn more about that accident here.

