Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater

A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is trying to figure out where the rocket that crashed on the moon came from.

NASA says astronomers noticed the rocket on a collision course with the moon last year. It crashed March 4 and left a double crater.

At least 37 NASA rocket bodies have created “spacecraft impacts” on the moon, according to 2016 data from Arizona State University. This is the first time, however, that a rocket caused two craters on the moon.

NASA says two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the two craters.

So far, no country has taken responsibility for the rocket.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

The BRCA gene mutations carries risks for both men and women.
Why men should also get tested for the BRCA gene
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He...
Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms