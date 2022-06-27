Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down

Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices.
Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday average gasoline prices in the Natural State fell 7.5 cents to $4.42 a gallon.

Despite the drop, average prices are still 32.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.62 higher than the same time last year.

The national average price fell 8.8 cents in the last week to $4.88/gallon.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased 2.6 cents a gallon to $5.80.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline.”

Despite the drops, gas prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever.

De Haan also cautioned that prices could make a sudden U-turn.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

An actress traveled thousands of miles just to perform a Broadway classic in downtown Jonesboro.
Actress travels 1,500 miles to perform in show
An actress traveled thousands of miles just to perform a Broadway classic in downtown Jonesboro.
Actress travels 1,500 miles to perform in show
The Jonesboro Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning house fire.
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Jonesboro
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Jonesboro