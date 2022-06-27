Energy Alert
Osceola boys basketball coach Vernon Wilson leaves Seminoles, will be new Marianna coach

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A state champion coach is on the move. Vernon Wilson stepped down as Osceola’s head boys basketball coach, accepting the same position at perennial 2A power Marianna Lee.

Wilson guided the Seminoles to two 3A state championships in the last three seasons.

Osceola captured a whole lot of hardware in 2022.

Wilson’s Noles won the 3A-3 regular season title, the 3A-3 Tournament crown and the 3A 2 regional, along with winning it all in Hot Springs.

His replacement has yet to be announced.

