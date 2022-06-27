Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant told WGCL that a customer got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. An argument escalated, and the customer shot two employees, the owner said.

One worker did not survive. Police did not clarify the second worker’s injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

mother paulding house fire
Mother accused of stabbing children inside burning home, deputies say
From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in...
Amber Alert issued for 2 young children missing in Idaho, believed in danger
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
Mystery rocket crashes into moon leaving double crater
Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices.
Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down