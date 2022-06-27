Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den

San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California. (SOURCE: SAN BERNADINO FIRE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) – A pair of puppies were rescued after getting stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California.

The dogs couldn’t get out because a 100-pound desert tortoise was blocking their exit.

Firefighters tried to coax the tortoise from its underground den with watermelon, but their plan failed.

Crews then went to plan B: Digging an access hole to rescue the puppies.

After hours of digging, the crew successfully got puppies Peo and Finn out of the den.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday night in an ATV crash.
Man killed in ATV crash
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highland Drive.
Crash stalled traffic on Highland Drive
around 100 people gather on main street in Jonesboro to show their discontent with abortions...
“We want our voices to be heard”: Protestors line up in Jonesboro

Latest News

In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms
Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights