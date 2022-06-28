Energy Alert
Arkansas State football adds depth for 2022 class

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Within the past 24 hours, Arkansas State football got two commits for this upcoming season: CB Drew Rawls (Utah) and WR Marquis Harris (Bossier City, La.).

Rawls spent the past three seasons at Utah, playing six games all on special teams. He originally committed to the Utes over Tulsa, Incarnate Word and Sam Houston.

Rawls will have three years of eligibility as a redshirt sophomore. The Texas native was a three-star out of high school.

Harris adds size to the Red Wolves’ receiving room. The 6-5 Bossier City, La. native flipped his commitment from Grambling State to Arkansas State Monday night.

Arkansas State Football (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- WR Marquis Harris (Bossier City, La.)

- CB Drew Rawls (Utah)

- OL Tristian Smith (Trinity Valley CC)

- DE Robert McWilliams (from Purdue)

- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)

- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)

- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)

- LS Shai Kochav (Louisville)

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- WR Javan Hawes (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

- OL Avery Demmons (Idaho State)

