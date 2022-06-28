Arkansas State football beefs up 2023 class with two linemen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added their seventh and eighth commits for the Class of 2023 within a 24-hour span. Offensive lineman Mason Myers (Moody, Ala.) and DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales, Fla.) each Tweeted they’ll be joining the pack.

Myers, a 6-5 265-pounder, committed to the Red Wolves over Georgia Tech, Tulane, Army and others. He’s the second offensive lineman to commit to A-State, joining in-state lineman Walker Davis (Benton).

James picked the Red Wolves over 16 schools, including Sun Belt rivals Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern. The three-star prospect according to 247Sports also had offers from Purdue, Temple, Tulane and FAU. The Lake Wales native is the second Floridian to join the pack, DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola) committed in late June.

As of late June, Arkansas State has eight future commits, tied for the second-most in the Sun Belt with App State. Coastal Carolina is the only team with more, the Chants have 12.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales, FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.