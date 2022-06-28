Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football beefs up 2023 class with two linemen

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added their seventh and eighth commits for the Class of 2023 within a 24-hour span. Offensive lineman Mason Myers (Moody, Ala.) and DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales, Fla.) each Tweeted they’ll be joining the pack.

Myers, a 6-5 265-pounder, committed to the Red Wolves over Georgia Tech, Tulane, Army and others. He’s the second offensive lineman to commit to A-State, joining in-state lineman Walker Davis (Benton).

James picked the Red Wolves over 16 schools, including Sun Belt rivals Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern. The three-star prospect according to 247Sports also had offers from Purdue, Temple, Tulane and FAU. The Lake Wales native is the second Floridian to join the pack, DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola) committed in late June.

As of late June, Arkansas State has eight future commits, tied for the second-most in the Sun Belt with App State. Coastal Carolina is the only team with more, the Chants have 12.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales, FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Arkansas State football adds depth for 2022 class
Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.
State of A-State: Women’s Golf
The Red Wolves look to improve in 2022-23
State of A-State: Men’s Golf
Arkansas State men’s golf adds NAIA All-American to incoming class