Arkansas State men’s golf adds NAIA All-American to incoming class

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen announced Tuesday that NAIA First Team All-American Jack Maxey will join the program ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I’m excited to finalize our recruiting class with the addition of Jack Maxey,” Hagen said. “Jack brings a wealth of experience with his junior golf background and unbelievable freshman season. It’s going to be exciting following this recruiting class over the next few years.”

Playing his freshman season at Keiser University, Maxey was the No. 1 ranked individual much of the 2021-22 season at the NAIA level. He finished the season ranked third helping Keiser to the NAIA National Championship. He led the Seahawks with a 71.47 stroke average and posted 18 par or better rounds, including 11 rounds in the 60s. He won two tournament titles and had nine top-10 finishes across 11 tournaments played.

A native of Hull, England, Maxey holds a WAGR of 708. Maxey made match play at The Amateur Championship in 2022 after finishing 17th in the stroke play portion of the event. He is a three-time winner of the East Riding Boys Matchplay Championship and three-time winner of the stroke play championship at that event. He won the 2018 South of England Boys Championship, 2018 English County Champion and was the 2019 Yorkshire Boys captain.

Maxey joins Thomas Schmidt, ranked No. 342 in the WAGR and Dennis Staykov, ranked No. 253 in the WAGR, in the 2022-23 signing class. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

