Catalytic converter stolen from Jonesboro church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police need your help in finding whoever stole a Jonesboro church’s catalytic converter.

According to an initial incident report, the theft reportedly occurred between June 13 and 25 at the Central Baptist Church on Harrisburg Road.

A yellow lighter with possible fingerprints was found at the scene, the report stated.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

