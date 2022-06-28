Catalytic converter stolen from Jonesboro church
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police need your help in finding whoever stole a Jonesboro church’s catalytic converter.
According to an initial incident report, the theft reportedly occurred between June 13 and 25 at the Central Baptist Church on Harrisburg Road.
A yellow lighter with possible fingerprints was found at the scene, the report stated.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.